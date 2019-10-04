Bernie Sanders Released From Hospital After Suffering Heart Attack

On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders' presidential nomination odds tumbled after what appeared to be an unfortunate event: his campaign said he was undergoing artery blockage surgery after Bernie suffered "chest discomfort" on Tuesday night and was found to have a blockage in one artery, after which he had two stents inserted. His campaign also said events are canceled "until further notice."

It is also unfortunate that his campaign appears to have embellished the 78-year-old Bernie's health just a little, and according to a statement released late on Friday, the Vermont senator left a Las Vegas hospital days after the Democratic presidential candidate suffered what his physicians later confirmed was a heart attack.

Sanders's campaign released a statement from two physicians who said he had been diagnosed with a "myocardial infarction," more commonly known as a heart attack.

"After presenting to an outside facility with chest pain, Sen. Sanders was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction. He was immediately transferred to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center," treating physicians Arturo E. Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj said in the statement Friday.

“His hospital course was uneventful with good expected progress. He was discharged with instructions to follow up with his personal physician,” they added.

As previously reported, Sanders had two stents placed in a blocked coronary artery. He was spotted waving at cameras when leaving the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, with his campaign releasing a statement from the Vermont senator thanking doctors and staff for treating him.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work," he said.

In a video posted later on Twitter, Sanders talked about leaving the hospital, saying, "I'm feeling so much better."

"I just want to thank all of you for the love and warm wishes that you sent me. See you soon on the camping trail," he said.

Hello everybody! We’re in Las Vegas. I’m feeling so much better.



Thank you for all of the love and warm wishes that you sent me.



See you soon on the campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/nk3wWIAuE7 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 5, 2019

Sanders's wife, Jane Sanders, said the Democratic presidential candidate was expected to return home to Burlington, Vt., by the end of the weekend after undergoing the heart procedure. The campaign said Wednesday that Sanders's campaign events and appearances would be canceled until further notice but confirmed to The Hill on Thursday that he will participate in the next Democratic debate on Oct. 15.

News of Sanders's hospitalization put a new spotlight on the issue of age in the presidential race. Sanders has regularly polled among the top three contenders in the Democratic primary, with all of the candidates in their 70s. Former Vice President Joe Biden is 76 and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is 70. All of the Democrats are seeking the opportunity to go head-to-head next year against President Trump, who is 73.