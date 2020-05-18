Saudi Pilots Already Back In Flight Training After Pensacola Gunman's Terror Ties Confirmed

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr acknowledged that the FBI was successful in accessing the Pensacola terror attacker's iPhone, saying that the information obtained establishes "significant ties" to Al-Qaeda "in the Arabian Peninsula, not only before the attack, but before he arrived in the U.S."

But let's not forget the Saudi national was there in the first place as part of joint program allowing Riyadh to send military personnel to train alongside American troops on US bases.

Now that Mohammed Alshamrani's al-Qaeda ties are definitively proven, it's time to address the real elephant in the room that the mainstream refuses to touch: nearly two decades after 9/11 (where 15 out of 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens), and further after it's been firmly established that the Saudi embassy in D.C. actually oversaw at least some among the hijackers, the question must be asked: Why in the hell did we still have Saudi pilots being sent by Riyadh to train at US facilities as part of a Pentagon security cooperation program in the first place?!?!?

Three US Navy sailors—Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson (left), Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham (center), and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, Student (right)—were killed in the Dec. 6, 2019, shooting at NAS Pensacola, Fla. US Navy photos.

It's as if September 11, 2001 never happened.

Realizing the absurdity of it all, the administration and DoD halted the joint US-Saudi training program on Dec. 10 — four days after the attack last year.

But guess who's already back?...

Navy Resumes Flight Training for Saudi Troops After Pensacola Terror Attack https://t.co/8CMcoQFLus — Military.com (@Militarydotcom) February 27, 2020

According to a prior Military Times report, the Navy resumed flight training for Saudi nationals as early as late February:

Service members from Saudi Arabia are back to conducting flight training in the U.S. nearly three months after it was halted following a fatal terror attack on a Florida military base. Saudi international military students resumed flight training Tuesday, Navy officials announced. The move follows a host of new restrictions placed on foreign troops, limiting their access to Navy and Marine Corps bases and banning them from having personal firearms while they're in the U.S.

Amid all of the self-congratulatory press briefings out of the FBI and DOJ today, this is actually this most pressing 'national security concern' sure to be buried and completely unacknowledged, obviously with echos of 9/11 buried behind the headlines.

NAS Pensacola terror gunman Mohammed Alshamrani

The prior report continued to detail that there are many hundreds of Saudi national troops undergoing 'operational training' at US bases:

The Pentagon announced it would pause all operational training for 850 Saudi troops on Dec. 10, four days after the attack. Since then, Saudi troops have participated only in classroom training. The FBI determined the December shooting was an act of terrorism after finding evidence the Saudi officer, who was killed by law enforcement agents, had been inspired by foreign jihadist ideology. The investigation led to 21 other Saudi students being booted out of the U.S. after federal agents found anti-American materials or child pornography images on their computers. Navy officials did not immediately respond to questions about how many Saudi troops are still training on U.S. bases and how many of them are assigned to Pensacola.

And again, to no one's surprise the shooter was taking directives straight from al-Qaeda to boot.

To review, a Saudi pilot on al-Qaeda directives shot up American troops at a Pensacola air base. He was there at Pentagon invitation to train under Americans. And now Saudi pilots are back in training at the same location and others a mere months later.