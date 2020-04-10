Schiff Unveils Bill For Coronavirus Commission; Swears It's Not To Lay Blame

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has waited less than three months after coronavirus officially landed on US soil to introduce legislation to establish a commission to review the Trump administration's response to the outbreak.

Schiff says it will be like the 9/11 commission, yet won't exist to lay blame, according to The Hill.

"After Pearl Harbor, September 11, and other momentous events in American history, independent, bipartisan commissions have been established to provide a complete accounting of what happened, what we did right and wrong, and what we can do to better protect the country in the future," reads a statement from Schiff.

"It is clear that a comprehensive and authoritative review will be required, not as a political exercise to cast blame, but to learn from our mistakes to prevent history from tragically repeating itself."

Under the bill introduced by Schiff, who led the House impeachment process against President Trump, the commission would be comprised of 10 members with equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats. Current government officials would not be eligible to serve on the commission. Members would be appointed by the president and congressional leaders of both parties in the House and Senate. The commission would be ordered to "make a full and complete assessment and accounting of the preparedness of the federal government, state governments, local governments, and the private sector for the outbreak and spread of COVID–19 in the United States." -The Hill

According to the report, the commission - which would convene in February - would have subpoena power, hold public hearings and would provide recommendations to the White House and congress concerning steps which can be taken to ensure better preparedness for future pandemics.

Companion legislation will be introduced by California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris in the upper chamber.

Last week, Pelosi announced the creation of a select committee to be chaired by House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) in order to monitor the distribution of funds.

"The committee will be empowered to examine all aspects of the federal response to the coronavirus, and to assure that the taxpayer dollars are being wisely and efficiently spent to save lives, deliver relief and benefit our economy," said Pelosi last week.

Unlike the commission proposed by Schiff, the panel led by Clyburn will not be an after-action review. “My understanding is that this committee will be forward looking, we are not going to be looking back on what the president may or may not have done back before this crisis hit. The crisis is with us,” Clyburn said on CNN’s “State of the Union" on Sunday. Pelosi said that she supports a review after the pandemic but said that the committee led by Clyburn is needed to ensure that federal relief is distributed as intended. -The Hill

"Is there need for an after-action review? Absolutely. And people are putting their proposals forward," said Pelosi. "But I don't want to wait for that, because we're in the action right now."