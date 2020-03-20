Schumer Asks Trump To Invoke Act For Emergency Medical Equipment; Trump Immediately Orders It Done

President Trump has ordered his administration to immediately prepare to invoke the Defense Production act to "get ventilators and other important medical equipment to those who need it," after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked the president by phone to do so.

"POTUS told Schumer he would, and then POTUS yelled to someone in his office to do it now," a Schumer spokesman told Politico.

Trump later described the conversation with Schumer as "extremely good" at today's daily press briefing of the White House coronavirus task force.

"I had a very good telephone conversation, extremely good, with Sen. Schumer a little while ago," the president said. "We were working on various elements of the deal, and the Democrats are very much wanting something to happen, and the Republicans likewise are very much wanting something to happen. And I think it will."

Trump also says he spoke "at length" with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) - reporting that there exists a "tremendous spirint to get something done," according to the report.

"So we'll see what happens," Trump said, "but my conversation was very good with Senator Schumer."