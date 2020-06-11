Seattle "Autonomous Zone" Now Has A "Heavily-Armed" Warlord; Governor Clueless

Seattle's new "autonomous zone" - a six-block area established by protesters after the police and National Guard pulled out of city's Capitol Hill neighborhood - now has a 'heavily-armed' warlord, and he's already enforcing his streets.

Soundcloud rapper Raz Simone and his entourage have claimed the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) as their territory - and have already been filmed regulating when a man wouldn't stop spraying graffiti over an urban art installation, telling him "We are the police of this community now!"

The Capital Hill Autonomous Zone, world's most ambitious anthropological experiment, has received its first warlord. Took only one day for the "monopoly on violence" to be discovered... what will happen next? pic.twitter.com/eFWlQPSumd — MIYA BLACK HEARTED CYBER ANGEL BABY ☸️ WIRED_GOD (@BPD_GOD) June 10, 2020

Raz and crew assaulted someone on FB live. pic.twitter.com/MgipRRrWiF — hernandez1987 (@WeAreAntifa2020) June 10, 2020

A SoundCloud rapper becoming the warlord in an Antifa insurgency-controlled autonomous zone in Seattle is proof we live in a simulation. pic.twitter.com/E15y65kj7K — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, homeless people who were invited to CHAZ stole all of their food. Antifa are calling for vegan supplies...

72 hours after the establishment of the #CapitalHillAutonomousZone, there are apparently already food shortages. pic.twitter.com/HBlCynDQYH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 11, 2020

"Gotta say I’m impressed, it usually takes Marxists at least 3-4 months to achieve starvation," said one Twitter user.

All isn't lost in the republic of CHAZ, however, as the group has apparently organized its own trash collection while hosting regular free speech circles, according to the New York Post.

Inhabitants of the “CHAZ” are calling for defunding the Seattle Police Department as well as other demands published in a 30-point list online. “This is no simple request to end police brutality,” organizers wrote. “We demand that the City Council and the Mayor, whoever that may be, implement these policy changes for the cultural and historic advancement of the City of Seattle, and to ease the struggles of its people.” They continue, “This document is to represent the black voices who spoke in victory at the top of 12th & Pine after 9 days of peaceful protest while under constant nightly attack from the Seattle Police Department.” -New York Post

Sadly, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) has no clue about the autonomous zone whatsoever.

Gov. Inslee on so-called "autonomous zone" on Capitol Hill:



"That's news to me". pic.twitter.com/L3LT86Zxgq — Rebecca Perry (@Rebecca_Perry) June 10, 2020

So, the governor of Washington doesn't know that a six-block area, in the largest city in his state, was seized by Antifa after driving the police and National Guard out following a violent confrontation Sunday night.

LOL! “I don’t recall”, “not in my purview”, and now...”that’s news to me” —works every time if you’re a Democrat. #SeattleAutonomousZone pic.twitter.com/Phfuiw8GLr — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) June 11, 2020

Simone has called for the long-term occupation of the area, tweeting: 'Come out now & hold it down.' 'We’ll be here as long as it takes so bring a tent and a blanket,' he added. It followed astonishing developments in Seattle, where protesters have established what they call the 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,' or CHAZ, setting up barricades and armed checkpoints and declaring that police are not allowed inside the zone. The zone, which includes apartment buildings and businesses, also contains the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, which cops abandoned on Monday after receiving a threat that the station would be overrun and burned down. A defaced sign outside the precinct now reads 'Seattle People Department'. -Daily Mail

On Wednesday, President Trump demanded that Seattle city officials regain control of CHAZ - to which Simone tweeted on Thursday: "The President really put a hit on my head," adding "I'm not a Terrorist Warlord. Quit spreading that false narrative. The world has NEVER been ready for a strong black man."

The President really put a hit on my head. I’m not a Terrorist Warlord. Quit spreading that false narrative. The world has NEVER been ready for a strong black man. We have been peaceful and nothing else. If I die don’t let it be in vain. pic.twitter.com/HSEs5C2QRv — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 11, 2020

Perhaps Raz should stick to Soundcloud...