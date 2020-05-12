Seattle Cop Prepares To Be Fired After Refusing To Remove Viral Video Reminding Officers Not To Obey 'Tyrannical Orders'

A Port of Seattle Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after refusing to delete a viral video reminding police officers that they don't have unlimited powers.

"I have seen officers around the country enforcing tyrannical orders; I was hoping it was a minority of officers, anymore, I am not so sure," said Officer Greg Anderson, a Special Forces veteran.

Anderson took to Instagram on Tuesday to explain that he will likely be fired for refusing to remove the video, as it is considered insubordination.

A GoFundMe has been established for Anderson which has already raised over $250,000 as of this writing, exceeding its original goal of $50,000.

As KTTH's Todd Herman writes: "As this officer fights for his career, Gov. Jay Inlslee is releasing violent felons who have gone on to commit new crimes."