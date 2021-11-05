Seattleites Are Most Anxious People In America, According To Gov Data

The U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, which focuses on households' socio-economic status, found Seattle is the most anxious metro in the U.S.

In the survey, conducted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 11, 54.5% of the adult population across King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, or about 1.8 million people, said they were "nervous, anxious, or on edge" for at least several days last month. Other cities that made it in the top three were Houston and Boston.

Here's the question people were asked:

Unlike other census data, the Household Pulse Survey is high-frequency data that captures how people feel economically and socially every few weeks. Even though we're only concentrated on one question, the survey asks many questions about education, employment, food sufficiency, household spending, housing security, and physical and mental health.

The data helps officials and lawmakers develop policies to support people impacted by the virus pandemic. The last 18 or so months have been extremely stressful for households. That's why there is a question about anxiety in the survey.

Seattle ranked number one or two on the list since summer as it appears the metro area's adults are experiencing high anxiety symptoms. In other words, Seattle is the most stressed-out city in the country. This could only mean one thing. Anxiety is due to economic hardship, though the survey didn't ask about the cause of stress.

The broader part of the top 15 metros that are the most anxious could be due to soaring inflation, from gasoline to food to shelter, which has crushed sentiment and leaves working poor feeling very uncertain about their economic future. We must note about 20% of Americans had their savings wiped out over the last year, and many are unemployed.

This data could be helpful to forecast where social instabilities may break out when spring comes around.