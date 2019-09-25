Second Parent In College Admission Scandal Gets Four Months In Prison

California businessman Devin Sloane is now the second parent to be sentenced to prison for participating in the largest ever college admissions scandal in the U.S., according to Reuters. Sloane was accused of offering bribes to help get his son into a prestigious university and was charged with fraud.

The 53 year old Sloane was sentenced to four months in prison and was also ordered to pay a $95,000 fine and perform 500 hours of community service.

Sloane said he wanted to do what was best for his son, telling the court: “There are no words to justify my behavior.”

He had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of honest services mail fraud.

Sloan's sentence was significantly harsher than the 14 day prison term given to Emmy-award winning actress Felicity Huffman, which we reported on earlier this month.

Huffman was fined $30,000 and was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

More than 50 people have been charged in the scheme where wealthy parents have been accused of offering bribes and other forms of fraud to guarantee admission to several universities for their children. The schools in question included names like USC, Georgetown, Stanford and Yale, among others.

Fifteen parents in total have pleaded guilty in the scandal.

Sloan will remain free on bond and has been ordered to report to the Bureau of Prisons on December 3. Back in May, we reported that Sloane was accused of paying scandal mastermind William "Rick" Singer $250,000 to help his oldest son gain admission to USC as a purported recruit for the school's water polo team.