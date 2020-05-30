Secret Service Member Injured In Clash With DC "Protesters" Outside White House

The US Secret Service faced off against a large group of protesters outside the White House Friday night in what Fox News correspondent Leland Vittert said was an "unprecedented" scene.

"I have never seen this in now six years in D.C. I don't know the last time that it's happened, but the Secret Service is now in riot gear," said Vittert, standing several hundred yards away as approximately 100 protesters advanced on the White House. "They have exercised incredible strength with the epithets thrown at them," he added.

A Secret Service member was reportedly injured:

Secret Service apparently injured @ WH pic.twitter.com/BUR1w08q4D — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) May 30, 2020

Right now at the White House: Tensions between protestors and secret service continue @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/DcR5WohFJh — Shirin Rajaee (@ShirinRajaee) May 30, 2020

Protesters in major cities across the country are demonstrating after 46-year-old George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Monday. Floyd, a black man, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin restrained him by placing his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. As of 2 a.m. Saturday morning, the protesters were still active in the area. -Washington Examiner

Tear gas at the White House pic.twitter.com/4iTHBdMOvU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 30, 2020

On Saturday morning, President Trump responded to the scene in several lengthy tweets in which he says that the crowd was "professionally organized," but "nobody came close to breaching the fence," adding that the Secret Service was waiting for them with attack dogs and the "most ominous weapons, I have ever seen" if anyone were to breach the fence.

"Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser , who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice!"

