Secret Service Wants Jet Skis For Mar-a-Lago & Hamptons As Trump Family "Very Active In Water"

A Secret Service memo has requested the need for jet skis to protect President Trump's family and friends -- while at vacation properties at President Trump's exclusive south Florida Mar-a-Lago Club and other properties in the Hamptons.

The memo said the agency needs two jet skis and a trailer to "enhance safety/security for protective assignments on the water."

The agency has requested two Kawaski jet skis that retail for more than $10,000 per unit. The request noted security challenges that special agents face while traveling to President Trump's golf courses and resorts.

"President Trump and his family spend several weeks throughout the year in Mara Largo FL and Hamptons NY. The First Family is very active in water sports," the request states, which was first highlighted by WRC-TV reporter Scott McFarlane.

Previously, Secret Service agents have rented jet skis with their own money, the memo said.

"Several family members along with their guest participate in open water activities for which USSS Special Agent Rescue Swimmers are responsible," the request continues. "SA's have rented watercraft with their own personal funds to allow them to be near our protectees in various water environments to fulfill the USSS Rescue Swimmer mission."

The Secret Service said the 4-stroke, 4-cylinder 1498cc jet skis will be stored at the agency's training center in Beltsville, Maryland.

To protect President Trump's family and friends at golf courses and resorts, the Secret Service must adapt to their luxurious lifestyles.

Special agents have found themselves increasingly putting around on E-Z-GO golf carts and jet skis over the last several years.

According to Trump Golf Count, President Trump has visited golf courses about 217 times since his inauguration, with evidence of playing golf on at least 101 visits (the data runs through Sept. 15).

The Secret Service has protected President Trump and his family at Mar a Lago at least 91 times and at his Bedminster course 75 times since his inauguration.

As a reminder, President Trump made this promise to the American people in 2016: "I'm going to be working for you. I'm not going to have time to go play golf."

So far, President Trump's golf outings have cost taxpayers nearly $109 million. Maybe it's time for the president to start picking up some of the tabs, like jet skis for the Secret Service.