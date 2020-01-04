Selective Service Website Crashes Amid WWIII Draft Fears

President Trump's drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander at Baghdad International Airport on Friday has sparked concern among many Americans that the government could reinstate the draft ahead of a possible military conflict with Iran.

The Selective Service System website crashed on Friday after a surge in traffic was seen following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Suleimani.

Google searches for "military draft age," "iran," "world war 3," "us draft," "draft exemption," "draft requirements," and "is there a ww3" spiked around 10 am est. Friday and have been elevated ever since.

Hashtags such as #WWIII, #WorldWarThree, #WW3Memes and #WorldWarThreeDraft have been trending on Twitter in the last 24-hours.

The US sending upwards of 3,500 additional troops to military bases that surround Iran has also increased the hysteria – as many Americans now believe a war with Iran could be imminent.

Bloomberg noted that the Selective Service System website went down on Friday after high traffic volumes were seen. The agency said, "Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time. If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue. We appreciate your patience."

Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time. If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue. We appreciate your patience. — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 3, 2020

In a separate tweet, the Selective Service System said, "In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft."

The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual. In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft. pic.twitter.com/M4tY2dLoX1 — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 3, 2020

The draft was abolished in 1973. However, all men ages 12 to 25 are required to provide their current information to the Selective Service System.

A return of the draft is unlikely at the moment. But if tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East between the US and Iran, then it would be up to Congress and the President to reinstate the draft ahead of the next round of America's forever wars.