Sen. Hawley Demands Google Explain "Long Pattern Of Censorship" After YouTube Comments Scandal

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 14:15

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has demanded that Google answer questions over allegations that it censored YouTube comments critical of the Chinese Communist Party - which the Silicon Valley giant told The Verge was simply a 'technical error' they are working to fix.

Hawley rejected the explanation in a Wednesday letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, calling it part of a "long disturbing pattern" of Google pandering to the CCP in order to curry favor with the Xi regime, and adding that "This kowtowing is unacceptable," according to the Washington Times.

On Tuesday, Google was busted auto-deleting comments critical of the CCP, including "communist bandit" and "50-cent party" - "the latter term referring to a division of the Chinese Communist Party whose purpose is deflecting criticism fromm the Party by using sockpuppet accounts to spread online propaganda," reads Hawley's letter.

And as the Times notes, Hawley's letter follows a similar correspondence from Rep. Jim Banks to Pichai demanding answers to similar questions over the platform's decision to allegedly censor content critical of the CCP.