Senate Passes First Coronavirus Economic Relief Package

During a staggered vote to stop dozens of 'high risk' individuals from potentially being exposed to the virus, the Republican-controlled Senate has reportedly mustered enough votes to pass the administration's first fiscal stimulus package to help workers and small business owners.

The Coronavirus relief bill hammered out by Mnuchin and Pelosi expands paid sick leave, enhances unemployment benefits, ensures that business that have fewer than 500 employees offer two weeks of paid sick leave to their workers, as well as increased funding for food assistance programs. Most importantly, it guarantees free coronavirus testing.

Though some GOP Senators, including McConnell, criticized the bill initially, the administration managed to push it through - a welcome sign after years of gridlock.

Last week, the bill faced opposition from Republican Congressmen in the House, who insisted on technical corrections to the bill before it could be passed Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas was the loudest voice among the Republicans who held the bill up earlier in the week. The changes imposed new restrictions on who can and can't receive the 12 weeks of leave, an issue that other Republicans and Dems have criticized.

Dozens of other Republicans lawmakers voted against the original bill, which had President Donald Trump’s backing and received overwhelming support from House Democrats.

On Tuesday, McConnell ordered GOP senators to "gag and vote for it anyway" for the good of the nation, saying Congress needs to rise above typical "partisanship."

Known for taking 'principled stands' during periods when the pressure on Congress to act is high (a tendency that we imagine annoys many of his Republican colleague), Sen. Rand Paul managed to delay the vote until later in the day by pushing a vote on an amendment that ultimately failed.

The bill, which was passed by the House earlier this month, will now head to President Trump's desk.

As both Dems and Republicans haggle over a third package, McConnell said Wednesday that he wouldn't dismiss the Senate until a "far bolder" package is passed.

The initial aid plan passed by Congress early this month provided $8.3 billion for emergency health care needs stemming from the coronavirus. The second plan, the bill passed on Wednesday, provides economic relief and is the result of intense negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Trump gave his seal of approval in a tweet late Friday, but resistance from GOP lawmakers delayed the vote a few more days.

Ultimately, it's a major win for McConnell, who once again managed to unite his sometimes fractious caucus and get the job done for the good of the country.