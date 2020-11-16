Senate Republicans Say They'll Continue Hunter Biden Probe

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who headed a Senate investigation into Joe Biden’s family dealings, signaled they will continue their investigations in 2021 after the new Congress is sworn in.

“I’m not going to turn a blind eye” to the recent developments in the investigation, Johnson told The Hill, which claimed there is “limited appetite” among Republicans for a renewal of the probe.

“Tony Bobulinski coming forward, the computer being revealed, the FBI possibly starting an investigation. We had a hard enough time getting what evidence we got to even write a report, and then all of a sudden our report sort of opened up this logjam,” said Johnson, the head of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

He was making a reference to Hunter Biden and James Biden—Joe Biden’s son and brother—and their overseas business dealings that became the subject of scrutiny and big tech censorship last month.

“I’m very confident there are probably more financial transactions that will probably be revealed,” Johnson added to the outlet.

Both Grassley, the head of the Senate Finance Committee, and Johnson have been investigating the Bidens’ business, namely in reference to Hunter’s reportedly lucrative position on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings, which has been long suspected of corruption.

Last month, the New York Post and other news outlets reported on a laptop that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden, which contained an email from a Burisma advisor that suggested Hunter was trying to set up a meeting for his father when he was the vice president. The Biden campaign denied the meeting ever took place but later qualified that it might have happened in an unofficial capacity.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) speaks in Washington on Sept. 16, 2020. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)

Later, Bobulinski told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he was involved in business deals with the Biden family and met the former vice president on two occasions, pertaining to a deal with a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked company CEFC. Biden’s campaign and Joe Biden have both denied knowing anything about Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Grassley and Johnson released a report in September saying that the Obama administration ignored “glaring warning signs” when Hunter Biden joined Burisma, a company started by Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky. Zlochevsky is being investigated for corruption by Ukrainian prosecutors and his whereabouts are reportedly unknown.

Hunter Biden, in an interview last year, said his role at Burisma was “poor judgment on my part,” according to ABC, and he asserted he did nothing wrong. “Is that I think that it was poor judgment because I don’t believe now, when I look back on it—I know that there was—did nothing wrong at all.”