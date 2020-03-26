Joe Biden Says "We’ve Had Enough Debates" As The Atlantic Urges Him Simply To 'Stay Alive'

The Libertarian Institute's Scott Horton hilariously observes "Old Man Biden just ain’t up to talking for an hour without a teleprompter. Could the Democrats have run out of cocaine?"

Biden said this week, "I think we’ve had enough debates" suggesting an unwillingness to spar on stage again with Sen. Bernie Sanders during a planned April DNC debate.

“My focus is just dealing with this crisis right now. I haven’t thought about any more debates. I think we’ve had enough debates. I think we should get on with this,” Biden said in a statement. This after a series of deeply awkward television interview segments.

No wonder his staff kept him essentially hidden last week as Sanders held near daily telecasts discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

Under pressure from Democratic supporters to be an active voice amid the national debate, given he's looking to be elected president of the country next November, he's gone on a series of interviews in the past days.

These haven't gone well at all, underscoring growing concerns that he may not be mentally fit to take office, given his age and speculation over growing senility.

It appears he thinks he was a college professor during the Obama administration — an Ivy League professor no less. Of course, he never was.

“There’s a lot we can do. When I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” he said while talking an 18-year-old about appealing to young voters.

The Washington Times described of the rambling interview:

Mr. Biden claimed to be an Ivy League professor at the end of a nearly 8-minute, rambling answer to a question from an 18-year-old on what he was doing to appeal to young voters who may favor Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination.

All of this and more prompted a bizarre yet awkwardly apt headline from The Atlantic this week, which raised eyebrows among Democrats.

"Democrats need little from the front-runner beyond his corporeal presence," Atlantic contributor Alex Wagner wrote on Tuesday. The op-ed was actually titled "Stay Alive, Joe Biden."

Now this is inspiring! pic.twitter.com/K6r4QDhNax — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 25, 2020

A mere 'corporeal presence' is indeed about all America is getting at this point:

In the history of live television interviews there has never been one this awkward, not ever. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/8S6bChlaTO — Amy (@MaybeAmes) March 24, 2020

Wagner continued in the absurd logic which was roundly mocked on the internet, but filled with stunning admissions nonetheless: "For the foreseeable future, there will be no more speeches in front of hundreds, or lines of people waiting to shake Biden’s hand."

This is a good thing, The Atlantic writer argued: "There may not even be the glossy fanfare of a convention with a primetime address. But, truthfully, all those things were always sort of beside the point... Biden was never really convincing anyone on the stump -- his political power at this point is an idea, held collectively, about how to defeat Trump. The work now is to keep that idea convincing enough, for long enough, among as many people as possible, for the corporeal man to actually win."