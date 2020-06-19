"She's A Joke": Michelle Caruso-Cabrera Fumes After AOC Kicks Out Media From Her Only In-Person Debate

After finally being goaded to participate in the in-person Parkchester Times debate on Wednesday, NY-14's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed up to debate opponent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera. But she wouldn't take the stage and allow the event to start with the media or audience members in the room, according to the publication that hosted the event.

AOC reportedly "demanded reporters leave the room" before she took the stage to debate MCC, according to the Parkchester Times, who labeled her a "bully" in their coverage of the event.

The lack of media attention set off her opponent, MCC, who put out a press release Wednesday night that read: "At tonight's Parkchester Times debate, in behavior more appropriate for a temperamental princess than an elected Member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded that reporters and audience members leave the room before she took the stage. She left the residents of the 14th District with a malfunctioning Facebook feed that could scarcely be heard."

MCC continued in her release, say that AOC favors censorship and calling her a socialist:

"She is a Socialist. This conduct would make the Politburo blush. She threw out residents of the 14th Congressional District who wanted to attend this debate."

"She threw out reporters who have put themselves and their families at risk day and night these past two months covering breaking stories related to COVID and social justice," MCC continued.

"Like a petulant child, AOC refused to take the stage until all of these individuals were removed from the room. What kind of representative does that?," Caruso-Cabrera said.

Caruso-Cabrera said that AOC was scared she could lose next week's election.

"AOC refused to participate in this debate until journalists shamed her into doing it...and boy, did she get her revenge on all of them tonight by having them tossed out of the debate hall," she said.

With regard to the debate itself, MCC said: "I called on AOC to say whether or not she would vote for Joe Biden in Tuesday’s primary. AOC refused to answer the question. AOC could not commit to supporting our standard bearer in the Democratic Party. She refuses to work with Speaker Pelosi."

"She denigrates the work of her fellow Democrats and says she cares more than they do. She sure cares more than them about one thing, and that’s herself. She is a joke of a representative, and that’s why I am going to defeat her on Tuesday. It's time to deliver real results for the Bronx and Queens," she concluded.