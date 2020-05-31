Watch: New Footage Shows George Floyd Struggling With Cops Inside Squad Car

As cities across the country reckon with the aftermath of a weekend of chaos and destruction, new footage published Sunday morning shows George Floyd violently struggling with Minneapolis cops inside a squad car minutes before he was killed.

The clip, which was posted Saturday by BLM activist Shaun King, clearly shows one Minneapolis officer leaning inside the rear left passenger door, seemingly struggling with Floyd following his arrest for trying to use a fake $20 bill at a nearby store. Derek Chauvin, who was charged with murder after pinning Floyd by his neck and killing him, can be seen running around to the right side of the car.

By the end of the clip, Chauvin was in the position where he would eventually apply the hold to Floyd. But the video sheds more light on the struggle that ended with Floyd's death. All four officers involved in his arrest have been fired, and Chauvin was charged with murder.

Floyd's family has said through their attorney that they expected a first-degree murder charge for Chauvin.