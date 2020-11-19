In Shocking Reversal, Wayne County Election Board Republicans Rescind Certifications; Claim Family Threatened

In a stunning development out of Wayne County, Michigan - two GOP members of the Board of Canvassers have rescinded their certifications of the Nov. 3 vote, claiming they were bullied into approving the election results in the state's most populous county, which includes Detroit and surrounding areas.

Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chair Monica Palmer (R, left) talks with Vice Chair Jonathan Kinloch before the board's Nov. 17, 2020 meeting in Detroit (photo: Robin Buckson via The Detroit News)

Their initial refusal to vote placed the Board in a 2-2 deadlock, putting in jeopardy the state's ability to certify Joe Biden's win. Hours later, the two flip-flopped and agreed to certify. Now, they're taking it back.

"I rescind my prior vote to certify Wayne County elections," wrote Monica Palmer in a sworn affidavit, who along with fellow GOP board member William C. Hartmann refused to certify the election on Tuesday. The two fell under intense pressure from the left - with Palmer claiming that her family was threatened (via Just The News). The two were also doxxed over social media.

"The comments made accusations of racism and threatened me and members of my family," continues Palmer's affidavit, addimg: "The Wayne County election had serious process flaws which deserve investigation. I continue to ask for information to assure Wayne County voters that these elections were conducted fairly and accurately. Despite repeated requests I have not received the requisite information and believe an additional 10 days of canvas by the State Board of canvassers will help provide the information necessary."

Hartmann, in a similar affidavit, wrote "I voted not to certify, and I still believe this vote should not be certified." He added that he and Palmer "were berated and ridiculed by members of the public and other Board members."

"The public ostracism continued for hours..." he continued - next describing how he was told by Wayne County attorney, Janet Anderson-Davis, that "discrepancies [in the vote] were not a reason to reject the certification," and that he only voted to certify "based on her explicit legal guidance."

"Later that evening, I was enticed to agree to certify based on a promise that a full and independent audit would take place," he said - only to learn on Wednesday that state officials had reneged or would otherwise not honor the audit.

Affidavit of William Hartmann - interesting question on pg4 about 'private monies directing local officials' https://t.co/Z24g9jRNMd pic.twitter.com/cqDNj2XDEw — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 19, 2020

As JustTheNews' John Solomon notes, "It was not immediately unclear whether the Tuesday night compromise was binding or could be changed, or whether the two members' decision to announce their rescinded votes would stop Michigan state officials from proceeding to name electors."