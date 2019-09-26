'Shut Up, Moron!': Giuliani Threatens To Sue Democratic Fox News Guest For Libel

President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani threatened to sue Democratic strategist Chris Hahn during a contentious Fox News segment this week discussing the former New York mayor's discussions with Ukrainian officials.

"I’d like to say to you, Mr. Hahn, I should sue you for libel. You usually say incredibly stupid things," Giuliani said on "The Ingraham Angle" after Hahn accused Giuliani of spreading libel and "making things up" against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, after Giuliani said the State Department directed him to gather evidence on the Bidens.

"You’re a public figure, so then you know the libel law," said Hahn, a former aide to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), per The Hill.

"Shut up, moron! Shut up! Shut up! You don’t know what you’re talking about, idiot!" said Giuliani.

"I do," replied Hahn.

"No you don't, you just lied!" replied Giuliani.

To which Ingraham interjected - "Ok, guys, you've got to stop."

Earlier in the segment, Giuliani said his claim regarding the request by the State Department was documented. “Here’s why I was asked by the State Department — it’s all documented — they called me to facilitate a meeting between the president and Mr. Zelensky to help do that,” Giuliani said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I met with the representative of Mr. Zelensky. We never discussed any kind of pressure about a criminal case, we never discussed any kind of quid pro quo or pressure.” -The Hill

Giuliani now finds himself at the center of the latest 'witch hunt' to paint his efforts in Ukraine as meddling in the 2020 election.