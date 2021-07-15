"Sick Of Westie Whites" Blatant Anti-White, Anti-Asian Racism In Schools

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Fake social justice warriors just got caught lying to a judge...

Parents vs. the New Racism

I have discussed reverse racism several time previously but this new case tops everything that preceded it.

Federal judge William Young approved a temporary new admissions plan for three elite Boston public schools.

The new plan substitutes grades and zip codes for a competitive entrance exam. Such a plan is of course racist in and of itself. Thus the judge erred.

But Boston administrators hid some key items from the judge and today he reversed his decision.

Please consider Parents vs. the New Racism (emphasis mine).

On Friday federal judge William Young withdrew an earlier opinion approving a temporary new admissions plan for three elite Boston public schools. Judge Young said he took this extraordinary step—the first in his 36-year judicial career—because the school system’s attorneys had misled him by excluding from the court racially charged text messages sent by two Boston School Committee members involved in the admissions decision. The texts were sent during the virtual meeting when the admissions changes were approved, and they suggest there was racial animus behind the decision. Committee member Lorna Rivera, for example, sent a message to fellow member Alexandra Oliver-Dávila saying she was “sick of westie whites.” “Me too,” Ms. Oliver-Dávila replied. “I really feel like saying that.” Committee chairman Michael Loconto mocked the Asian names of some of those who commented. Judge Young makes clear he may not change his ultimate conclusion, he has also suggested that withholding these texts from the court record is “potentially fraud on the Court.”

Fraud and Racism

This is not "potential fraud" it is blatant fraud and blatant racism by the Boston school board.

And this is happening in all the Progressive hot beds, especially California.

Critical Race Theory and the Big Lie Behind It

These attitudes and solutions are part of Critical Race Theory and the Big Lie Behind It.

What is Critical Race Theory?

The Encyclopaedia Britannica Explains CRT

Critical race theory (CRT), intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour.

Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.

One would have to be nuts to believe CRT theory should be taught in grade school.

Unfortunately, that's where we are, and embraced by the Biden administration and the Left media.

Culture Wars

Leftist mainstream media is in bed with CRT proponents. They both attempt to pawn this all off as some sort of noble history lesson.

But if you read the definition itself, CRT it is not remotely about history.

It is about a theory that says "race is culturally invented" and "legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist."

That is what CRT proponents want taught because that is the actual theory.

White kids are made to feel inferior simply because they are white.

CRT proponents want those preposterous theories taught to K12 schools (Kindergarten to 12th grade).

Many if not most of those who support CRT do so only because they do not understand that the basis for CRT is a brazen lie.

Political Backlash

Those who see through the lies are infuriated.

Amazing parent testimony on Critical Race Theory in our schools. pic.twitter.com/Llbe0yBn4U — James Lindsay, getting one billion moms (@ConceptualJames) July 5, 2021

I discussed this previously in Critical Race Theory Should Be Banned, and a Black Parent Explains Why

"Educators use CRT as their own agenda, to indoctrinate the kids to hate each other." "And who are you to educate my children, or any of our children on life issues? That's our job."

I transcribe the entire video in the above link.

To Promote Equality, California Proposes a Ban on Advanced Math Classes

Please note To Promote Equality, California Proposes a Ban on Advanced Math Classes

Adversity scores are the Latest in Dumbing Down of US Education.

Bill Maher on Critical Race Theory

Even the Left has serious issues.

In a must see video, comedian Bill Maher blast wokes who have no sense of massive progress on many liberal and Libertarian fronts.

To play the video and for a partial transcript as well, please see The Woke Liberals Have a Bad Case of Progressophobia

CRT is not (or at least should not) be a Left vs Right issue. Instead, it is a right vs wrong issue.

School boards, typically liberal progressives, are on the very wrong side of this debate.

What's Next?

The case in Boston is not isolated. It's happening all over. The difference this time is that a Federal judge caught the Boston school board in a pack of lies.

Adversity scores and bans on advanced math are anti-White, anti-Asian racism, without a doubt.

Hopefully, and in light of what happened in Boston, we can get a case before the US Supreme Court.

* * *

Like these reports? I hope so, and if you do, please Subscribe to MishTalk Email Alerts.