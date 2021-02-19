Six Capitol Police Officers Suspended Without Pay As Feds Investigate Roles In Jan 6 Breach

Six Capitol police officers have been suspended without pay and are currently under investigation for alleged conduct during the Jan. 6 riot, according to Axios.

Capitol police officer takes selfie with protester

According to a spokesperson, the suspensions and investigations are related to a directive by acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman to reprimand officers who did not properly respond to the riots. Pittman told Congress past month that the Capitol police "failed to meet its own high standards" during the incident and did not take the necessary steps to prepare for the "strong potential for violence."

the police opened the fucking gates. pic.twitter.com/HyDURXfoaB — katie (@cevansavenger) January 6, 2021

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said that one of the suspended officers took a selfie with one of the rioters, and that another one wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and directed people around the building, according to CNN. ... House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said earlier this month that Congress plans to establish a "9/11-type commission" to investigate the siege and report on "the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other federal, state, and local law enforcement."

On Feb. 23, the Senate Homeland Security Committee and Senate Rules Committee will hold a joint hearing on the security failures which allowed for the breach at the Capitol.

According to CNN, "At least seven officers in five other departments across the country have come under internal investigations as their presence in Washington during the assault comes to light through social media or other means."