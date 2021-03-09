Sixth Woman Accuses Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

Accusations of sexual harassment against NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo are piling up faster than unreported COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

According to a report published just minutes ago by the Albany Times-Union, the paper of record for the Empire State's capitol region, a sixth woman is now claiming she was harassed by the governor, whom she accused of "inappropriate touching" - but this time, the alleged harassment purportedly took place at the governor's mansion. The governor's office first learned of the allegation over the weekend, but this is the first time it has been made public.

A sixth woman has come forward and leveled allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, and over the weekend a supervisor in the Executive Chamber became aware the woman had alleged that the governor inappropriately touched her late last year during an encounter at the governor's mansion, where she had been summoned to do work. An official close to the matter on Tuesday confirmed to the Times Union that the new allegation had been made. The governor's office learned of the matter over the weekend.

A Cuomo spokesperson said the governor's office has already patched the accuser through to NY AG Letitia James, who is leading an official investigation into the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct levied against the governor.

The woman, whose identity was withheld by the Times Union, is a member of the Executive Chamber staff. She was unable to be reached for comment, according to the paper.

The revelation comes one day after AG James revealed that the investigation into Cuomo's misconduct - which is completely separate from investigations into his office's "mishandling" of the nursing home death numbers - will be led by former federal prosecutor Joon Kim and experienced employment law specialist Anne Clark.

Republicans in the NY State legislature have moved to try and impeach Cuomo as the governor battles concurrent scandals involving sexual harassment and the nursing home death coverup.

As a reminder, Cuomo's other accusers include:

Lindsey Boylan

Charlotte Bennett

Anna Ruch

Karen Hinton

Ana Liss

Last week, Cuomo finally owned up to the scandal and apologized, saying he "now understand(s) that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and, frankly, I am embarrassed by it." That followed the publication of an embarrassing photo depicting Cuomo apparently about to plant an unsolicited kiss on the face of one of his accusers.

Even as Dems in the Empire State have moved to strip Cuomo of his vast emergency powers - first granted during the early days of the COVID pandemic, which gave his edicts the full force of law - the governor has resisted calls for his resignation. Instead, he has tried to distract from the scandal by relentlessly touting New York's reopening. Earlier today, the Empire State announced that it would lower the minimum vaccination age to 60.

Which begs the question: will this latest accusation inspire Cuomo to raise indoor dining capacity to 125%?