A Smug Trump Derides MSM Over Biden-Ukraine Whistleblower Story: 'You're Gonna Look Really Bad When It Falls'  

A very smug President Trump brushed aside questions over a whistleblower complaint which reportedly involves promises made to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Calling the story "ridiculous" and describing the whistleblower as partisan, Trump said that it "doesn't matter what I discussed," adding "but I'll tell you this, somebody ought to look into Joe Biden's statement where He talked about billions of dollars that he's not giving to a certain country unless a certain prosecutor is taken off the case. So, somebody ought to look into that and you wouldn't because he's a Democrat. And the fake news doesn't look into things like that, it's a disgrace."

Trump was of course referring to a 2018 incident where Biden openly bragged about strongarming Ukraine into firing their top prosecutor, who was leading a wide-ranging corruption investigation into a natural gas firm whose board Hunter Biden sat on.

Continuing on, Trump told reporters: "It was a totally appropriate conversation - it was actually a beautiful conversation."

Trump then warned the press they're barking up the wrong tree after a "very bad week" in which the New York Times was forced to issue a major correction to an article about alleged sexual misconduct by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, after the two journalists who wrote it failed to include evidence from their own anti-Kavanaugh book which significantly undercut their argument.

"You know the press has had a very bad week with Justice Kavanaugh and all those ridiculous charges, and all of the mistakes made at the New York Times and other places," said Trum, adding: "You've had a very bad week, and this will be better than all of 'em, this is another one. So keep playing it out because you're gonna look really bad when it falls, and I guess I'm about 22 and 0 and I'll keep it that way.

"...keep asking questions and building it up as big as possible so you can have a bigger downfall."

Watch: