So Much For A 'National Healing'

Authored by Peter R. Quinones via The Libertarian Institute,

We were told the nation was in desperate need of "healing" because a large portion of the population wanted Donald Trump to "lead" the country. And if you believe that the "national healing would begin" because the "adults" are in the White House…well, you’re a dupe. The response by the corporate press and their supporters to the first freeze to happen in Texas in decades should put to rest any thoughts that the elites, especially the journalists, desire unity. Mass power outages were experienced throughout Texas and the establishment didn’t even attempt to hide their joy.

The situation many Texans faced over that week couldn’t be because freezes like this are so rare in Texas that the grid is not designed to handle the overload in demand or the freezing of its physical infrastructure. No, that can’t be it. The only reason millions of "bumbling hicks" were forced to endure power outages is because so many of them believe CNN and MSNBC are "fake news" and this belief caused them to vote for Trump. It’s amazing to me that a segment of the population that is so anti-religion adopts such a "wrath of God" or “Karma’s a bitch” stance so often when it comes to their adversaries.

I know many people who live in Texas and have been in constant contact with them. Thankfully they’re fine. But, was I shocked by this incident? As someone who lived through "Snowmageddon" in Atlanta in 2014, the answer to that is…hardly. In that year Atlanta was shut down by two inches of snow. Seriously, look it up. The snow started in the middle of the work day – roughly 11:30 AM EST – at which time school buses were loaded to take kids home and everyone left work. If you are at all familiar with Atlanta traffic, on a normal day we do not need multiple accidents to experience the second worst commute in the United States. It’s just every day congestion.

Now, imagine everyone within the city limits and surrounding areas leaving work at the same time. Add in two inches of snow which many people are not used to driving in and it was like a scene from The Walking Dead. People slept in their cars on the freeways and side streets, with many not able to get home for 24 hours. And guess what? The coastal elites went to social media and their news outlets to talk about what a bunch of hicks we were.

Why did Snowmageddon happen? It was a perfect storm of events that all occurred at once. If the storm had occurred at 3 AM, the majority of people would’ve been peacefully sleeping and the number of people trapped in cars would’ve been minimal. Atlanta wasn’t prepared because what happened during Snowmageddon had never before occurred. Apply that "not the norm" occurrence to the freeze in Texas and you have your answer to the state’s recent problems. Atlanta now has snow plows, but more importantly, schools close and businesses are asked to not open if there’s a threat of a midday snow storm.

I expect the freeze in Texas will cause the local and state governments there to have similar plans in place so that the power outages, with all the associated impacts, will not occur in the future. Or they’ll devise some scheme that will mitigate how widespread the outages will be.

Even if they don’t construct a plan for the future, the fact that the "enemy class" is using the freeze as an opportunity for ad hominem attacks against Texans should tell you everything you need to know about their so-called plans to "heal the divides." If anything, I expect the attacks to escalate and hope they do. Popcorn futures are booming!