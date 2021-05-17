Space Force Officer's Book On Marxism In The Military Reaches No. 1 On Amazon After Being Fired

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

A U.S. Space Force officer’s self-published book positing that Marxist ideology and Critical Race Theory is being spread throughout the military reached the top of Amazon’s bestseller list on Sunday after it was learned that he was relieved of his command.

“Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military” by Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, reached the top of the retail website’s bestseller list on Sunday evening.

[ZH: how long before Bezos is told to ban it?]

It came after the Space Force confirmed that Lohmeier was relieved of his command “due to a loss of trust.”

“This decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast. Lt. Gen. Whiting has initiated a Command Directed Investigation on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity,” according to the Space Force’s statement, which was sent to a number of news outlets over the past weekend.

Lohmeier made the “public comments” during an interview on a podcast, “Information Operation,” where he promoted his book. He criticized the Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s agenda to promote the Marxist- and postmodernist-influenced Critical Race Theory within the military in recent months.

“I don’t demonize the man, but I want to make it clear to both him and every service member that if we pursue this agenda, it will divide us. It will not unify us,” Lohmeier said, asserting that Austin is promoting “diversity, inclusion, and equity,” of which he and others have argued are “rooted in Critical Race Theory, which is rooted in Marxism.”

Critical Race Theory is an offshoot of the Marxist “critical theory” that spread throughout American universities in the latter half of the 20th century.

Critics have said that the ideology often focuses on “structural racism” or “systemic racism,” which typically labels white or European people as the oppressors and minorities as the oppressed, while redefining the history and culture of the United States. Typically white people are labeled as the oppressors and everyone else is labeled as the oppressed, similar to how Soviets and other communists boiled down society as an eternal struggle between the proletariat and bourgeoisie.

Some GOP-led states have introduced or passed bills to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory and the New York Times-backed “1619 Project,” which draws heavily on the ideology, in schools.

“What you see happening in the U.S. military at the moment is that if you’re a conservative, then you’re lumped into a group of people who are labeled extremists, if you’re willing to voice your views. And if you’re aligned with the left, then it’s OK to be an activist online because no one’s gonna hold you accountable,” Lohmeier also said, according to the Washington Examiner, which also reported on his book reaching No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list.

Meanwhile, Lohmeier told Military.com that he was not trying to partake in Republican-vs.-Democrat politics.

“My intent never has been to engage in partisan politics. I have written a book about a particular political ideology (Marxism) in the hope that our Defense Department might return to being politically nonpartisan in the future as it has honorably done throughout history,” he said.

The Epoch Times has contacted the Department of Defense for comment.