Spirit Airlines Flight Attendant Threatens To Have People Who Don't Wear Mask Arrested, Put On No Fly List

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A video clip shows a Spirit Airlines flight attendant threatening to put anyone who doesn’t properly wear their mask on a no fly list for life and have them arrested and jailed for 20 years.

“Once the door is closed, if we have to ask you more than once to cover your nose, mouth, put your mask on – we are not gonna be rude, we are not gonna be nasty – we are gonna simply take your seat number and your name and when we get where we are going, you will either be arrested, fined, but you will also be placed on a no fly list, meaning you will not be able to fly on any airline for the rest of your life,” says the flight attendant.

He then adds that he doesn’t want “to do the extra paperwork,” before inviting anyone who doesn’t agree to leave the plane.

Spirit Airlines flight attendant threatens to arrest and no-fly-list any passengers who refuse to keep a mask on *for the entire flight!*



This tyranny will become the norm under Biden if we don’t stand behind President Trump! pic.twitter.com/qn4AzK2QRf — Simon (@simonsasquatch) November 6, 2020

After referring to viral videos of passengers attacking flight attendants, the staffer, who says his name is Marrio, then claims, “Let me remind you, we are government officials, this is government property,” before threatening passengers who misbehave with 20 years in prison and a $250,000 dollar fine.

There is no law that says people who improperly wear masks can be banned from flying for life.

The flight attendant is clearly abusing their power and should be fired immediately.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden wants a nationwide mask mandate, meaning such draconian behavior could be replicated on the streets of America.

