Major US equity indices have bounced back into the green after US Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue commented that "there were not commitments from China for trade talks last week," adding that he didn't know why the farm visits were canceled.

However, while the markets have rebounded, they remain notably short of the level when the trade-talks headlines hit on Friday...

While the equity algos were "triggered", Treasuries barely budged on the headlines.

Source: Bloomberg