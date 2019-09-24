Trump Authorizes Release Of "Complete, Unredacted" Ukraine Transcript

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 14:20

Stocks are bouncing back hard and impeachment odds tumbling after President Trump announced he has "authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript..." somewhat stealing the jam out of Nancy Pelosi's Democratic Party plans later this evening...

Why would Trump release such a transcript if it had anything incriminating?

Stocks agreed and surged back...

And impeachment odds are tumbling down from 66% to 42%...

We suspect Biden's election odds will also start to drop.

