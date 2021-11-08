Stop Looking At Danchenko, Start Looking At Andrew Weissmann & Robert Mueller

Authored by 'Sundance' via TheConservativeTreehouse.com,

TechnoFog has a good outline on the background of Igor Danchenko and the DOJ/FBI team effort to avoid undermining the Steele Dossier. {SEE HERE} The accurate analysis ends with the following question, also posed by Sergei Millian: “Why was the DOJ/FBI covering for Danchenko“?

To my friends in the truth media, the answer is inside the information previously released {See Here} which we have covered for a long time; and which the righteous media (Mollie Hemmingway, Lee Smith, Kimberley Strassel, etc) are hopefully only a few weeks away from outlining.

The DOJ/FBI coverup, which included being purposefully blind to the 2017 Danchenko revelations, was not done to protect Danchenko. It was done to protect Andrew Weissmann and Robert Mueller.

Yes, the FBI and DOJ knew the primary subsource for Christopher Steele, Igor Danchenko, disavowed the material in the dossier and undermined it in January of 2017 and again in June 15, 2017, as everyone is noting. Yes, despite that knowledge Mueller/Weissmann applied for a FISA renewal on June 29th. However, there’s a date a year later, all the way into July of 2018, when the DOJ and FBI claimed that Danchenko was speaking truth in their affirmation to the FISA court.

THAT is in 2018.

Why would the same DOJ/FBI officials who knew the dossier was junk in early 2017 lie to the FISA court in 2018?

ANSWER: Because they were not protecting Danchenko, they were protecting Robert Mueller.

Robert Muller was appointed by institutional preservationist Rod Rosenstein in order to cover up the era of government abuse and political weaponization by corrupt and highly political FBI and DOJ officials. Robert Mueller was as much the Special Counsel as Joe Biden is the current presidency; which is to say they are figureheads, avatars, public faces to activity that is really underway by those behind them.

When Mueller appeared before congress, the public got their first-hand look at how disconnected he was from any actual involvement in the investigation that carried his name. He knew virtually nothing about the two year investigation, because he was a title in name only. The real players charged to throw a bag over the corrupt activity preceding their appointment was the team led by Andrew Weissmann.

When Andrew Weissmann and crew entered the DOJ to effectively run the Trump-Russia investigation, their purpose was to: (1) continue what was ongoing; and (2) coverup all that came before. AG Jeff Sessions recused himself, and DAG Rod Rosenstein became the co-dependent enabler for the Weissmann crew’s needs.

During a June 2020 Senate hearing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein openly admitted to being nothing more than the rubber stamp for every request. Rosenstein approved every request, signed every authorization and agreed to every scope expansion Andrew Weissmann put in front of him. There was nothing Rosenstein ever denied the Weissmann crew.

Team Weissmann, under the authorities of a blank-check special counsel, effectively ran Main Justice top to bottom for two years. When you accept the framework Rosenstein later admitted was in place, then you understand that anything blocked from DOJ/FBI release (see Nunes pleas) was blocked by Weissmann Inc; and everything that ever came out of the DOJ/FBI was released by Weissmann Inc. Reread that as many times as needed until it sinks in.

Back to the question about why the DOJ/FBI were protecting Danchenko by not exposing the lies that John Durham is now making public in his indictments.

To wit, I would reference you THAT specific moment in July of 2018 when Team Weissmann wrote a letter to the FISA Court that was increasingly distrusting of what they were seeing and hearing within the justice system:

Look at how the FISA was used by the Mueller investigation to continue its weaponization throughout 2017 and even into 2018. In July of 2018, long after the source material was debunked, the special counsel office was still telling the FISA court the predication for the FISA application and subsequent renewals was valid.

Drive this point home. This is a key to understanding the scope of how weaponized the Mueller team was.

In July of 2018 the special counsel resistance group was lying to the FISA court in order to protect the cornerstone document that permitted them to weaponize the intelligence apparatus.

This letter was written July 12, 2018. It is NOT accidental that only a week later, July 21st, the special counsel released the FISA application under the guise of FOIA fulfillment.

Aside from the date, the important part of the first page is the motive for sending it. The Mueller team running the DOJ is telling the court in July 2018: based on what they know the FISA application still contains “sufficient predication for the Court to have found probable cause” to approve the application. The resistance unit running the DOJ is defending the Carter Page FISA application as still valid.

On page #8 [Source Document Here] when discussing Christopher Steele’s sub-source, Igor Danchenko, the special counsel group notes the FBI found Danchenko to be truthful and cooperative.

This is an incredibly misleading statement to the FISA court, because what the letter doesn’t say is that 18-months earlier Danchenko, also known in the IG report as the “primary sub-source”, disavowed the content and informed the FBI that the material attributed to him in the dossier was essentially junk.

By July 2018, the DOJ clearly knew the dossier was full of fabrications, yet they withheld that information from the court and said the predicate was still valid. Why?

It doesn’t take a deep-weeds-walker to identify the DOJ motive. In July 2018 Robert Mueller’s investigation was at its apex.

This letter justifying the application and claiming that current information would still be a valid predicate therein, speaks to the 2018 DOJ needing to retain the validity of the FISA warrant. The the DOJ needed to protect evidence Mueller/Weissmann had already extracted from the fraudulently obtained FISA authority. Protect the ‘fruit of the poisoned tree’, that’s the motive.

In July 2018, if the DOJ-NSD had admitted the FISA application and all renewals were fatally flawed, Robert Mueller/Andrew Weismann may have needed to withdraw any evidence gathered as a result of its exploitation. The DOJ in 2018 was protecting Mueller’s poisoned fruit.

If the DOJ had been honest with the court, there’s a strong possibility some, perhaps much, of Mueller evidence gathering would have been invalidated… and cases were pending. The solution: mislead the court, ie. lie, and claim the predication was still valid.

That’s the bigger issue. Forget Danchenko and go there.