Watch: Dramatic Footage Reveals 1,000 Migrants Under Texas Bridge 

The crisis at the southern border continues to worsen as the Biden administration underestimates the true nature of what is happening. The decision to suspend Trump-era border policies has allowed illegal aliens to flood the country.

Stunning drone footage captured over the weekend shows 1,000 migrants are currently under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, Texas, being held by US Border Patrol agents.

"This is the largest group of migrants we've ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There's a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby," tweeted Fox News' Bill Melugin.

NEW: This is the largest group of migrants we've ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There's a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AsAygsO966 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021

What's mindboggling is that Biden administration border policies are allowing thousands upon thousands of migrants to enter the country that has the risk of spreading COVID-19 infections, or worse, spread the Delta variant within the border.

During a Fox News interview Sunday, former Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller said Biden's decision to suspend former President Trump's border policies is a mistake due to the risks of migrants spreading the virus.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday threatened legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to cancel a new executive order limiting transportation of illegal aliens arrested at the border for fear of transmitting the virus.

"The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland told the Republican governor in a letter.

Border Patrol agents are apprehending record amounts of illegal immigrants daily along the southern border. Texas has some of the most active illegal border crossings.

Republicans have frequently criticized Biden's rollback of Trump-era policies for the crisis on the border that mainstream media chooses to ignore.