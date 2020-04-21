America On The Brink? Shocking Images Show "Pennsylvania Militia" Rolling Up To "Reopen America" Rally

America could be standing on the edge of a revolution. Seriously, well, with National Guard troops deployed across the country, any uprising would likely be squashed.

We noted late last month that a "social bomb" was set to detonate over major Western cities. It was thought that the epicenter of unrest could begin deep within inner cities, such as those in Baltimore and Detroit, but that might not be the case.

It appears tensions are soaring among anti-quarantine protesters and state governments. The lockdown backlash started last Thursday in Lansing, Michigan.

Anti-quarantine rallies sprouted up across the country over the weekend, organized by right-wing groups that held rallies in Texas, Indiana, New Hampshire, Nevada, Maryland, Utah, Wisconsin, Washington, and Colorado.

Attempting to show force, some protesters wielded rifles, handguns, and shotguns, along with American flags, Betsy Ross flags, Trump signs and "Don't Tread On Me" flags right up to the doorsteps of some state capital buildings.

The sight is absolutely stunning, but before we continue, we must understand the right-wing groups that organized the rallies are fed up with quarantine orders enforced by state governments to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While it is open for discussion if the strict lockdowns were worth it, several things are evident, and why many of these protesters are angry, is that the economy has crashed into depression, 22 million jobs lost, businesses bankrupted, and hunger crisis unfolding. Combined this all together, and a perfect storm of unrest could be nearing.

While we could show you images of the latest rallies from across the country, that would be a bit too much. So, let's focus on the "reopen" Pennsylvania demonstration on Monday (April 20). The location was Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, more specifically, at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex.

The Daily Caller, citing AFP images, captured the moment when an M35 series 2½-ton 6x6 military truck, converted for civilian use, and packed with heavily armed protesters, arrived at the demonstration.

Seen within the rear of the vehicle, protesters were wielding AR-15s and shotguns.

Here's a video of the "Pennsylvania Militia" rolling up to the rally.

Another protester was carrying an AK-47 or AK-47 style rifle.

Another group with guns.

More pictures show the overall crowd at the steps of the capitol building, holding signs that read: "Free PA," "Tyranny kills," "Let America Work Again," and "We Do Not Consent."

Rallies to "reopen" the American economy unfolded across the country after President Trump tweeted: "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!," "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!," and "LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!"

President Trump is eager to reopen the economy and save it from crushing depression. The danger of reviving the economy too soon is that it could spark the second wave of the coronavirus.

With warmer weather trends expected for the US, anti-quarantine rallies are only set to increase.