This Is The 'Supercut' Video President Trump Just Played In The White House Press Briefing

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 18:45

This is the controversial 'supercut' of media talking heads and journalists criticizing President Trump that was just played in his Monday night press briefing, which turned out to be one for the history books.

Reporters in the room immediately tried to get Trump to admit he used White House resources to finance what they - not Trump - described as a 'campaign' video. This led to Trump jousting with CBS's Paula Reid in a debate that ranks among one of the most memorable of Trump's first term.

Trump explained that the montage was simply thrown together quick by a couple of White House staffers, who have hundreds more clips - even better clips, in some cases - that they could have used, Trump said.