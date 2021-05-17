Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Abortion Rights Case

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear arguments in a major abortion case from Mississippi that could roll back limits on abortion restrictions included in the landmark reproductive rights case Roe v. Wade.

Here is the orders list with a snapshot of the grant.

Question 1 is "Whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional" pic.twitter.com/y3YIEq6vIO — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) May 17, 2021

The agreement to hear Mississippi’s bid to ban the procedure in almost all cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which the court will hear in the nine-month term that starts in October, will be its first abortion case since Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed.

Mississippi’s appeal seeks to let states outlaw abortion even before a fetus becomes viable. That would significantly impact the core holding of the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling, which said states can’t impose significant restrictions before viability.

In its appeal, Mississippi argued that viability is “not an appropriate standard for assessing the constitutionality of a law regulating abortion.”

The state says its ban was designed to protect maternal health as well as the life of the fetus.

“America cannot be a humane, civilized society if its courts preclude lawmakers from imposing reasonable limits on the taking of innocent life,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch argued.

The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, 19-1392.

Here is more background, courtesy of SCOTUSblog.