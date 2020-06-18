Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA, Shielding Illegal Immigrants From Deportation

In a blow to President Trump's immigration agenda, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled to block the Trump administration from ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects nearly 700,000 young illegal immigrants from deportation.

In a split ruling which will keep the program open to an estimated 1.3 million non-citizens, the justices said the Trump administration failed to adequately justify terminating the program. In other words - struck down on a technicality that the Trump administration can correct.

The Court decision is based on the Administrative Procedure Act, not equal protection, which means the Trump administration could go back and fix the mistake and undo DACA. — Kimberly Robinson (@KimberlyRobinsn) June 18, 2020

Trump announced last September that it would rescind DACA - a decision which was challenged by multiple federal courts by Democratic state attorneys general, along with several organizations and individuals.

In January, US District Judge William Alsup ruled that the program must remain in place while DACA is litigated - keeping 690,000 people covered by the program.