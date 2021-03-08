Supreme Court Tosses Trump's Last Election Appeals

The US Supreme Court on Monday tossed the last of three cases brought by former President Donald Trump challenging his 2020 election loss, ending his quest for vindication through the courts - hardly any of which actually considered the evidence presented, and instead dismissed the cases on technical grounds.

Without comment, the highest court in the land rejected Trump's appeal challenging thousands of Wisconsin absentee ballots, where he lost to Joe Biden by over 20,000 votes, according to Reuters.

It was the last of three petitions filed at the Supreme Court near the end of Trump's presidency that the justices declined to take up. The court on Feb. 22 turned away Trump's other two appeals - a second Wisconsin challenge and one relating to voting in Pennsylvania, another pivotal state Trump lost. Lower courts previously had ruled against Trump in those three cases. It already was clear that the high court, which includes three justices appointed by Trump, had no intention to intervene in the cases and others filed by his allies because it did not act before Congress on Jan. 6 certified Biden's victory. That formal certification was interrupted when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. -Reuters

Meanwhile, the USSC also on Monday rejected another election fraud case filed by Georgia-based attorney Lin Wood, who asked the Court to block the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections in Georgia. The court ignored the request at the time and Democrats won both races, handing them narrow control of the Senate, according to the report.