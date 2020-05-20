Susan Rice Was Directed By Obama White House To Draft Inauguration Day Email To Herself

A 2017 Inauguration Day email that former national security adviser Susan Rice sent to herself documenting a January 5 Oval Office meeting discussing the case against her successor Michael Flynn was done so at the direction of White House counsel, according to Fox News.

The meeting documented in Rice's memo included Obama, former VP Joe Biden and former FBI Director James Comey, who - according to Rice, "does have some concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak."

"Given the importance and sensitivity of the subject matter, and upon the advice of the White House Counsel’s Office, Ambassador Rice created a permanent record of the discussion," Rice's attorney Kathryn Ruemmler wrote to senators in 2018. "Ambassador Rice memorialized the discussion on January 20, because that was the first opportunity she had to do so, given the particularly intense responsibilities of the National Security Advisor during the remaining days of the administration and transition."

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassified the previously redacted section of Rice’s email and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., made it public on Tuesday. That section says Comey suggested to Obama that the National Security Council [NSC] might not want to pass “sensitive information related to Russia” to incoming national security adviser Flynn. The email pointed to what were apparently widespread concerns about Flynn's Russia contacts. Multiple sources confirmed to Fox News that what initially put Flynn on the radar was the number of interactions he had with senior Russian government officials in 2016, as laid out in various intelligence reports viewed by Obama White House officials. -Fox News

Damage control?

For those who aren't buying the given explanation for the email, 'Sundance' of The Conservative Treehouse has an interesting theory that it was written to cover up the fact that Obama knew all about the Flynn investigation.

2) The position of President Obama and Susan Rice is that the White House was unaware of any FBI investigation of Flynn (or the Trump campaign); nor did they have any involvement in directing it to take place. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 20, 2020

4) When James Clapper walked directly into the White House with “intelligence cuts”, from the FBI to share with President Obama, it’s likely the legal team around Obama -specifically including Kathryn Reummler- went bananas. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 20, 2020

6) Worse... if anyone should later question FBI Director Comey about it, Comey would say (honestly) he knew Obama was briefed on it because he provided a paper trail.



WH counsel Ruemmler would have immediately identified the White House exposure. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 20, 2020

8) The problem at that point (post meeting) was the risk of it being Obama's word -vs- James Comey.



Comey had records, a paper trail, for his escape; the White House did not.



It's a he said/he said risk. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 20, 2020