Suspect Arrested In Austin 'Mass Shooting' As 2nd Gunman Remains At Large

Since a Saturday1:30am mass shooting on Austin's crowded 6th street left 14 people wounded, at least two of them critically, there's been a manhunt underway for what police said were two suspects. A somewhat desperate and woefully understaffed Austin Police Department (given a prior year-long effort to "defund the police") urged the public for clues or cell phone videos which might reveal the gunman's (or possibly multiple shooters) identity.

On Sunday late morning Austin PD have announced an arrest has been made of one of the suspects, though few details were given in the statement, which underscored that authorities are still seeking information.

According to the statement, "One suspect is in custody at this time. The second suspect remains at large. The Austin Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for assisting with the arrest of this suspect. We continue to work on this case and follow up on leads to apprehend the remaining suspect."

The emerging evidence strongly suggests that two rival individuals or possibly gangs fired at each other, hitting 14 innocent bystanders in the process - also given how packed 6th St. is on the weekends, which was foot traffic only at the time.

The Associated Press described based on official statements that "the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic." The Interim Police Chief said that "investigators believe it began as a dispute between two parties."

Further, "Chacon said both suspects are male, but declined to disclose details such as whether both fired shots, saying the investigation was ongoing."

The Austin @Statesman, the most popular daily newspaper in Austin, Texas, won't print the description of a wanted black male suspect in a mass shooting because it "could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes." https://t.co/qIUm3x0s99 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2021

The gun shots ringing out in the middle of tight crowd created panic as people ran for police-erected barricades that block each side of the night-venue area, which has dozens of bars and clubs, and which is typically difficult even for police to maneuver through.

In a number of instances police transported victims to area hospitals in their own vehicles as it was hard for ambulances to initially access the crowded area.