'Take Your Rubbers Home': Social Distancing To Squash Horny Olympians Sex Drive At Games 

Tokyo Olympic organizers are handing out 150,000 condoms at next month's Games to athletes staying in the Olympic village. But there's a twist. According to Reuters, the Olympic village has strict social distancing rules and COVID-19 measures that organizers are requesting athletes not to have sex with one another but rather save the condoms.

Being in good physical shape indeed gives a person more sexual fitness. So imagine super-athletes at the Olympic village. Their sex drive must be off the charts. For years, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has distributed condoms to the Olympic village. Rubbers have been given out at the Games since the 1988 Seoul Olympics to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS.

But this year is different. Olympic athletes will be given condoms but told to keep their distance and take them home. Social distancing at the Games means fewer opportunities for athletes to mingle with each other.

"The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athlete's village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness" of HIV and AIDS issues, said Tokyo 2020 in an emailed response to questions by Reuters.

While Olympians are advised to take their condoms home, foreign fans have been barred from entering all sporting events. Those who are eligible to enter stadiums will need a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination history. Once inside, spectators might be forbidden from eating, drinking, and cheering.

The Games are likely to become a financial disaster for Japan who went well over budget to stage it.

But the good news is that President Joe Biden and the other G-7 leaders gave the nod to Japan that the Games must go on despite the Japanese public vastly opposing the Games, which were moved from last summer due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, support is starting to climb as athletes begin to arrive and the vaccine rollout program in the country progresses.

Suffice to say, these Olympians should probably hold onto these condoms because of a shortage that has materialized since the virus pandemic disrupted global supply chains. But again, super horny athletes piled into the Olympic village may otherwise suggest that mingling will still happen.