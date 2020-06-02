Several Officers Killed, NY Troopers Hit By SUV As Trump's Threat Of Military Force Fails To Deter 3rd Night Of Violence

Summary:

President Trump threatens to deploy military

At least nine dead, +4,000 arrested, riots rage in 140 cities as riots rage for the seventh day

National Guard deployed in 23 states

40 cities to impose strict curfews

President Trump on Monday evening threatened to activate federal troops if governors and city mayors did not act to suppress continuing social unrest across major metros over the killing of George Floyd.

After the president spoke, the situation across the country rapidly deteriorated into the evening, as riots continued for the seventh straight day.

Protests were organized in more than 200 cities. Many of the demonstrations began peacefully but turned violent by evening. About 140 cities saw riots, resulting in government officials in 40 metro areas to impose strict curfews. New York City issued its first curfew on Monday, which was the first time an official curfew was imposed in the city since 1943.

At the moment, and growing by the day, 23 states and the District of Columbia have activated National Guard troops to support local law enforcement in restoring order. Customs and Border Protection flew their military surveillance drone on Monday afternoon, though our report didn't specify if it was monitoring unrest in any city. However, it appeared the drone was conducting a mock surveillance mission of a metro area.

Deaths connected with social unrest continues to grow. Here's the tally so far according to AP News:

Louisville

As local police and the National Guard sought to disperse a crowd early Monday, they heard gunshots and returned fire, killing the owner of a barbecue restaurant, David McAtee. The mayor has since terminated the city's police chief after finding out that officers on the scene did not activate their body cameras. The state police and the U.S. attorney also are investigating. The 53-year-old McAtee was an African American man known for offering free meals to officers who stopped by. "We lost a wonderful citizen named David McAtee," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "David was a friend to many, a well-known Barbecue man." The protests in Louisville have centered not just on Floyd's killing but also the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed in her home in Louisville in March. The 26-year-old EMT was shot eight times by narcotics detectives who knocked down her front door as they attempted to enforce a search warrant. No drugs were found in the home. - AP

Oakland

A federal law enforcement officer was providing security at the federal courthouse in Oakland during a protest when someone fired shots from a vehicle. Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, died and another officer was critically injured in the shooting. It was not immediately clear if the drive-by shooting was related to the protests, though the federal building's glass doors were smashed and the front entrance was sprayed with anti-police graffiti. Underwood, who was black, and the other officer were contracted security officers and employed by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Protective Service; they were monitoring a nearby protest. No one has been arrested and a motive for the shooting has not yet been determined. Underwood was the brother of Angela Underwood Jacobs, recently a Republican candidate to fill a vacant U.S. congressional district north of Los Angeles. -AP

Indianapolis

Two people were killed over the weekend amid unrest in Indianapolis, including 38-year-old Chris Beaty, a former offensive lineman for Indiana University. Beaty was known as "Mr. Indianapolis" and remained involved with the Hoosiers long after his graduation. He also was a prominent businessman in the city and ran multiple nightclubs. "I am at a loss for words. The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating," coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me! His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together." The circumstances of his shooting weren't immediately clear but some media reports said it happened near an apartment where he lived. It also occurred the same night that an 18-year-old man also was fatally shot as protests broke out in the city. -AP

Minneapolis

In what is believed to be the first killing since the protests broke out, a 43-year-old black man was fatally shot outside a pawn shop as rioting broke out last week in Minneapolis and then spread nationally. The owner of the pawn shop, who is white, was arrested in the death of Calvin L. Horton Jr. Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing, including whether it was related to protests in the neighborhood. The shop was described as having been significantly damaged during unrest. - AP

Omaha, Nebraska

A 22-year-old black man was killed after authorities said he tussled with the owner of two bars in downtown Omaha. Surveillance video of the strip of bars shows a group of people, including James Scurlock, approach bar owner Jake Gardner. Two people are seen on the video tackling Gardner, who ended up on his back and fired shots in the air. Seconds later, Scurlock is seen tackling Gardner, who then fires the gun over his shoulder, striking Scurlock. Authorities have declined to press charges, calling the shooting self-defense. -AP

Detroit

A 21-year-old man was killed in downtown Detroit after someone fired shots into a vehicle during a protest. According to a police report, the man was sitting in the driver's seat of a car in a parking lot with two others when someone fired shots into the vehicle and then fled on foot. -AP

Chicago Suburb

Two people were killed during unrest Monday in the Chicago suburb of Cicero, according to a town official. Spokesman Ray Hanania did not provide details about those who were killed but said it happened amid protests there. -AP

Here are some of the most important developments from the overnight:

President Trump threatens to deploy military if states and cities don't squash social unrest

Washington, Baltimore and New York unrest continues to worsen

Helicopters buzz protesters in downtown Washington

NYPD officer hit by a car in the Bronx

Las Vegas police officer shot during protests

Two officers hit by a car in Buffalo during protests

Four St. Louis officers shot during protests

"This is how nations collapse": Fox News' Tucker Carlson slams Trump's response to protests

Pelosi, Schumer condemn President Trump for tear-gassing protesters outside White House

National Guard forces activated in 23 states and Washington, DC

40 cities and Washington, DC, have imposed curfews

Looting intensifies in Manhattan

Protests worsen in Los Angeles and Oakland

In the past seven days, at least nine people have died, +4,000 arrested, riots rage in 140 cities, hundreds (or maybe thousands of stores looted), commercial and government buildings burned, and National Guard deployed in 23 states -- here are some of the scenes of the chaos from the overnight:

Looting seen in New York City and Los Angeles as curfew nears and protests/looting spread to the suburbs around the nation. High-end stores like Bloomingdales, Gucci, Nike Soho, Chanel, Tory Burch, Kate Spade were all vandalized. Best Buy in Union Square and several drug stores were also hit.

Chaos already by Union Square. Looters pouring in and out of boarded up Zumiez apparel store. Nearby, people are jamming sneakers and clothes into their backpacks. It’s like a shopping spree. #nyc #looting pic.twitter.com/zT9En6Y5DE — Shayna Jacobs (@shaynajacobs) June 2, 2020

FIFTH AVE NIKE STORE LOOTED. LAWLESS

pic.twitter.com/Ql863cSjEc — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) June 2, 2020

NYPD officer struck by a car

See how a Car hits a NYPD officer, see how his body flies in air and then falls on the ground.

What kind of justice this is for #GeorgeFloyd ?pic.twitter.com/PTCu5BxuIC — Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) June 2, 2020

Possible explosives used to blow apart an ATM machine in Philadelphia

Rioters blowing up ATMs in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/IqB3jBRV1V — FreeZerohedge (@freezerohedge) June 2, 2020

SUV plows into officers in Buffalo

#BREAKING: Video shows SUV plowing into officers at Floyd protest in Buffalo, New York, running over at least 1, then speeding away pic.twitter.com/jlyvZskTfB — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 2, 2020

An epic gun battle between police and rioters broke out in St. Louis

Police in St. Louis are under live fire from rioters. Four have been shot, sent to hospital. pic.twitter.com/S6b2uuRVIE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

America is quickly descending into chaos with unrest expected to continue this week.