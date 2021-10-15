Texas' Abortion Ban Will Remain In Place Until at Least December

Texas' abortion ban will remain in place until at least until early Dec. 6.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals scheduled oral arguments in the week of Dec. 6 in a challenge to the law brought by clinics and reproductive rights advocates.

In a split decision, for the same reasons other judges on the court denied the clinics' request.

Most abortions in Texas will be banned until at least early December, after a federal appeals court in New Orleans said Thursday it will keep a trial judge's ruling law on ice until the issue is taken up in a related challenge.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments in the week of Dec. 6.

Texas bans abortions after about the sixth week of pregnancy, before most women realize they’re pregnant.

Judges appointed by former Presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush sided with Texas in the latest ruling, while a judge appointed by Bill Clinton.

