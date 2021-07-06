Texas AG: Biden Administration 'On The Side Of Cartels' When It Comes To Southern Border

President Biden's southern border crisis is growing increasingly grave by the week. A flood of migrants continues to pour into the country as the president, earlier this year, reversed many of his predecessor's immigration policies, including having asylum seekers remain in Mexico instead of in the U.S. and ending border wall construction.

Speaking first hand about the border crisis, because frankly, the mainstream media continues to ignore the issue, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently appeared on the Sara Carter Show podcast to discuss immigration.

"Not only are we fighting illegal immigration and the cartels," Paxton said, "but we're fighting the Biden administration." Instead of lending a hand to the Lone Star state, "They're on the side of the cartels literally helping them to transport human beings into our state." As a result, the attorney general admits he's afraid of his own federal government. "Look, I've never been more afraid of our own government than I am right now. I've never been more afraid of law enforcement," Paxton told Carter. "These are people that we expect to hold to a very high standard, whether it's whether it's you know, the FBI or the CIA, these national federal organizations have become very political." Every passing day, the Biden administration continues to mishandle the border crisis. The reversal in former President Trump's policies has resulted in a massive surge in migrants, including unaccompanied minors, which has overwhelmed capacity at immigration facilities.

Paxton's only solution to combat the administration is through a barrage of lawsuits:

"We are definitely in the fight with the Biden administration. We have 11 lawsuits right now, that's in the first six months of his administration," he said. "They matter because we have to fight, we have to hold them accountable for violating federal law, for not following the President's constitutional duty."

With the administration's unwillingness to secure the border, South Dakota is sending their National Guard members to defend Texans from border chaos.

On Tuesday, Fox News' Bill Melugin snaped images of at least 100 migrants in La Joya, Texas, who just crossed the border.

He said this is the "largest single group of migrants I've ever seen is currently being apprehended here in La Joya, TX. At least 100+ and more still coming down the road. Many children coughing, some moms breastfeeding. Some I talked to are from Nicaragua, Honduras, & Guatemala."

One of Melugin's images shows the +100 group of migrants lined up alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection trucks. Agents appeared to be interviewing the migrants. There was no word on what agents were discussing.

Here are other images of the large group.

On Monday, former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Ron Vitiello told "Fox & Friends First" that the "root cause of the chaos" at the southern border is Biden's quick reversal of former President Trump's immigration policies.

Listen to the entire interview or skip to the 32-minute mark where Carter and Paxton talk about the border crisis.