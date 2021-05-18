Texas Gov. Abbott: Border Agents Seized Enough Fentanyl To Kill Every New Yorker

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News the amount of fentanyl seized at the southwest border could kill everyone in New York.

Abbott said US border agents intercepted a mindboggling 800% increase in fentanyl shipments in April versus the same time last year.

"But I gotta tell you there's a new dynamic about what's going on at the border that Americans need to know about and that is increased apprehension of fentanyl coming across the border," the governor said. Yes, there may be people coming across but there are dangerous drugs coming across the border." "We had almost an 800% increase April over April of the amount of fentanyl that has been apprehended by the Texas Department of Public Safety," Abbott said, indicating that amount of fentanyl seized could "kill every single person in the state of New York."

The governor bashed the Biden administration for their poor job at managing the crisis at the border.

Readers may recall President Biden canceled U.S.-Mexico border wall construction - only to admit the southern US border is in a "crisis" - then the administration reinstated the US Army Corps of Engineers to continue building on a 13.4 mile stretch of border wall in the Rio Grande Valley.

Seriously what a shitshow.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the Biden administration over alleged immigration law violations. He said his state is working to keep all Americans safe by apprehending illegal immigrants and stopping drugs from flowing onto city streets.

"On the national level with regard to the Border Patrol, they apprehended last month—in the month of April, more than 170,000 people," the governor said. "That is a tenfold increase over the prior April where they apprehended about 17,000 people."

While Abbott is combating drug traffickers as much as he can even though the Biden administration appears clueless about the severity of the border crisis but maybe as of late is beginning to realize the shitshow, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted some troubling opioid overdose deaths showing a drastic increase countrywide since the virus pandemic began in March 2020.

Texas is doing as much as it can to combat drug traffickers and illegal immigrants. It's time the Biden administration get serious about the crisis at the border.