Texas Guardsmen Shoot At By Heavily Armed Cartel Gunmen At Border 

Heavily armed drug cartels are becoming more aggressive along the Texas-Mexico border amid President Biden's immigration crisis. Last week, Fox News' Bill Melugin captured cartel members shooting over Texas Guardsmen stationed at an observation post. Now Melugin says cartel members are shooting "at Texas National Guard soldiers."

The latest incident occurred Thursday night in Roma, Texas, when suspected cartel members fired "two shots across the border at Texas National Guard soldiers," according to Melugin. He said this is "the same area where cartel gunmen have been seen taunting the soldiers in recent days."

BREAKING: Two shots were fired from across the border at Texas National Guard soldiers in Roma, TX yesterday by suspected cartel gunmen. It happened in the same area where cartel gunmen have been seen taunting the soldiers in recent days. Texas Rangers investigating. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/F3SNI6GiAE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 15, 2021

The Fox News reporter tweeted a video of suspected cartel members firing machine guns over a National Guard observation last week.

It is also in the same area where we witnessed tracers from a suspected cartel machine gun being fired into the U.S. over a National Guard observation post while we were embedded with them last week. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/uZxUfR6DcE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 15, 2021

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said, "two shots were fired across the border from Mexico into Texas, "believed to be aimed at Texas National Guard personnel." They stated, "Texas Rangers responded to the scene" and confirmed "no injuries," adding that an "investigation into this incident" is underway.

Responding to DPS' statement published on Facebook, many users were disgusted how "sleepy Joe Biden's world" is falling apart. Some suggested Guardsmen and all law enforcement fired upon by cartel members should "shoot back." Others said this is an "act of war."

"Force should be met with force, you do not have to wait until the bullet hits you to protect yourself, it is called Self Defense!" someone said. Another said, "they need a reaper drone out there."

While the Biden administration seemingly ignores the border crisis, Texas Governor Greg Abbot has continued increasing Guardsmen along the border as he warns of "increased caravans attempting to cross the border caused by Biden's open border policy."

The latest leg down in Biden's polling data may be derived from all the bad press surrounding the border crisis.

Biden's choice to ignore the southern border crisis has been a godsend for Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterms, who can now use the immigration angle to highlight how the president was ill-prepared.