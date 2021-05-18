Texas Lawmakers Propose Annual Driving Tax For Tesla Owners  

Texas lawmakers have proposed Senate Bill 1728 (SB 1728) to slap Tesla owners with annual taxes between $240 and $400. Lawmakers claim EV owners need to "pay their fair share" and "make up for" fuel taxes they don't pay at the pump that supports the state's effort to modernize transportation infrastructure.

The Tesla Owners Club of Austin said the bill consists of a $190 to $240 annual EV fee, scaled vehicle miles traveled fee (travel more than 9k miles per year, the fee is +$150, and a $10 yearly surcharge for a new charging infrastructure advisory council.

Add it all together, and the final yearly tax could range between $250 to $400.

Tesla owners are not thrilled with Republicans, Sens. Charles Schwertner and Robert Nichols, and Democrat Sen. Beverly Powell, who sponsored the bill.

In response to the proposed EV tax, the Tesla Owners Club of Austin said, "the bill unfairly targets electric vehicle drivers, asking them to pay more than their fair share." The group urged all Texans to call their local legislators.

The bill unfairly targets electric vehicle drivers, asking them to pay more than their fair share. The article shows how people can take action — Tesla Owners of Austin (@AustinTeslaClub) May 14, 2021

Besides California, there is an abundance of Teslas on the road in the Lone Star State. In recent years, Californians have moved to Texas because of lower taxes and cheaper cost of living. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has done the same for a friendlier business climate.

The rise of Teslas on the road has undoubtedly provoked lawmakers in the state to propose SB 1728 to compensate for EV owners who aren't paying fuel taxes.

If Texas lawmakers are successful, they could make the cost of owning a Tesla even more expensive.