Texas Pastor Thanks God For 'Good Guys With Guns' That Saved His Congregation

While the left remains stuck on the scapegoating and finger-pointing, scoring political points wherever they dare - no matter the cost to their credibility - one man has spoken out in finding a silver lining for the terrible events that occurred in a Texas church this weekend.

"We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse. I’m thankful our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves," exclaimed West Freeway Church of Christ Senior Minister Britt Farmer following the terrible shooting in his Texas church.

West Freeway Church of Christ Senior Minister Britt Farmer: "I’m thankful our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves" pic.twitter.com/5fLSnSjQzg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 30, 2019

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told reporters during a Sunday night press conference that the churchgoers were armed due to a law that took effect in September, making it legal for people to have guns in houses of worship. The Texas church gun law came about after another mass shooting in Sutherland Springs in 2017 was mercifully stopped by an armed neighbor.

Texas DPS Director Jeoff Williams took it a step further. As Daily Caller reports, Williams said that the congregants who charged the shooter had saved everyone else in that building.

“The citizens who were inside that church undoubtedly saved 242 other parishioners, and that might get swept aside,” he said. “It was miraculous. The true heroes in all this are the people who were sitting in those pews today and responded, the immediate responders.. it was truly heroic.”

All of which is ironic since Democratic Presidential nominee candidate and former VP Joe Biden was outraged at the time at the decision...

“Dealing with firearms, it is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, irrational what they are doing. On the very day you see a mass shooting... and we’re talking about loosening access to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, it’s just absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational.”

WATCH: Joe Biden attacked the Governor of Texas for allowing church-goers to carry weapons just a few months ago pic.twitter.com/fuZmfabo5a — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 29, 2019

So, the question is - what would Biden have said if dozens of churchgoers were killed in Texas this weekend?