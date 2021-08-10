Texas Supreme Court Rules Deserting-Democrats Can Face Arrest Upon Return

The entirely politicized judicial system in America strikes again.

In July, fifty-seven of the state's Democratic lawmakers abandoned Texas to prevent a Republican elections bill that they call claimed would restricting voting rights in the state.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot (R) called for their immediate arrests in order to re-establish a quorum for a vote on the bill.

A temporary restraining order from State District Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, on Monday prevented authorities arresting the deserting Democrats from being arrested for 14 days, claiming that Democrats would suffer “imminent and irreparable harm” if Republicans were not barred from ordering arrests.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) quickly asked the state Supreme Court to stay the ruling, calling it an abuse of judicial power, and a spokeswoman for Abbott predicted the judge’s order would not stand.

“The ruling by the Travis County judge is contrary to the Texas Constitution and violates the separation of powers between the different branches of government,” Renae Eze, Abbott’s spokeswoman, said in a statement Monday. “We are confident that this overstep will be overturned. Texas Democrats need to stop the charades and get back to work.”

And today, the Supreme Court of Texas on Tuesday halted that ruling that protected absent Democratic lawmakers from arrest, raising the possibility that lawmakers who recently returned from Washington could be detained and brought to the House so Republicans can pass new voting restrictions.

Police now have the authority to arrest the Democratic Texas legislators who broke quorum.

Perp walk time!!

However, in anticipation of possible action by the state Supreme Court, Texas House Democrats announced Saturday that 26 of them would maintain an “active presence in Washington … for as long as Congress is working and making progress” on the issue of voting rights.