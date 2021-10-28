"Thank God You're Not On The Supreme Court": Tom Cotton Eviscerates Garland Over DOJ Memo

During a heated Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) ripped Attorney General Merrick Garland a new one - slamming him over his use of a memo from the National School Boards Association to justify 'weaponizing' the FBI to "facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff" within the next 30 days.

While the entire exchange is noteworthy and can be seen below, Cotton's closer was perhaps the most devastating blow to Garland - who was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama in 2016 following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia - which Senate Republicans blocked.

"That letter and those reports were the basis for your directive. This is shameful. Judge, this is shameful. This testimony, your directive, your performance is shameful. Thank God you are not on the Supreme Court. You should resign in disgrace, judge," said Cotton.

We encourage you to watch the entire exchange below:

As we noted earlier this month, Attorney General Merrick Garland on Oct. 4 announced a concentrated effort to target 'any threats of violence, intimidation, and harassment' by parents toward school personnel.

The announcement came days after a national association of school boards asked the Biden administration to take “extraordinary measures” to prevent alleged threats against school staff that the association said was coming from parents who oppose mask mandates and the teaching of critical race theory.

According to the DOJ, a task force will be assembled to determine how to use federal resources to prosecute offending parents as well as how to advise state entities on prosecutions in cases where no federal law is broken. The Justice Department will also provide training to school staff on how to report threats from parents and preserve evidence to aid in investigation and prosecution.