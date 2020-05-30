Trump Blasts "Antifa, Radical Left" After Minneapolis Officials Blame "White Supremacist... Terror Cells" For Rioting, Looting

Update (1200ET): Perhaps confirming his reasoning for maintaining his Twitter feed (to counter the 'fake news' media), President Trump has tweeted in response to the blame-scaping occurring below:

It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

There is a delicate tightrope of a path to tread here as politicians, officials, media are forced to admit that these "protests" are now "riots" and while the death of George Flynn at the hands of an over-zealous cop to say the least was egregious, the rioting, looting, and shooting across the nation last night is hard for even the most ardent member of the 'Resistance' to defend.

So, what they need is a narrative-shifting bump, to get back to the "it's racism and it's Trump's fault" narrative that Biden began yesterday.

And cue this morning's Minneapolis, St.Pauls, Minnesote officials press conference this morning to set up the pretense...

First, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz summed-up the current chaos erupting nationwide perfectly:

"These are outsiders... This is absolutely no longer about George Floyd or addressing inequities anymore. This is an organized attack designed to destabilize civil society."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz: “Let's be very clear. The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd. It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities.” https://t.co/a9S9a49kht pic.twitter.com/ZnTEXcmeeu — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2020

Then Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed that the people who are coming to Minneapolis to protest are not residents and are "coming in largely from outside the city."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: “This is about violence, and we need to make sure that it stops. We're in the middle of a pandemic right now. We have two crises that are sandwiched on top of one another.” https://t.co/E7wxiopvRT pic.twitter.com/RVQ4lTZoYj — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2020

"Our Minneapolis residents are scared and rightfully so. We've seen longterm institutional businesses overridden. We've seen community institutions set on fire. And I want to be very, very clear. The people that are doing this are not Minneapolis residents," he said at a news briefing on Saturday. He said the protests earlier this week that were mostly peaceful and were largely attended by those who lived in the city, but "the dynamic has changed."

"Gradually that shift was made and we saw more and more people coming from outside of the city. We saw more and more people looking to cause violence in our communities, and I have to say, it is not acceptable," Frey said. "This is no longer about verbal expression. This is about violence and we need to make sure that it stops," he added. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said everyone who was arrested in his city last night was from outside the state. "What we are seeing right now is a group of people who are not from here," he said.

And then finally, Minneapolis Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington once again confirmed that narrative:

“...I’m not seeing peaceful demonstrations. And I am not seeing, frankly, any empathy or any heart for Mr. Floyd”

“...I’m not seeing peaceful demonstrations. And I am not seeing, frankly, any empathy or any heart for Mr. Floyd” pic.twitter.com/4rdPw9twKP — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2020

And added that last night we saw a change in the temperament and the approach:

"...they are what I call rioters...they are not demonstrating for a case, they are not protesting injustice, they were simply bent on destruction."

So the question is - who are "they"? These rioters that suddenly appeared out of nowhere to instill anarchy in the peace-loving people of Minneapolis (and 35 other cities around the nation)? Harrington appears to have an answer - it's a white supremacist terror cell...

"...as we have made arrests, we have done contract-tracing similar to our covid response... who are they associated with? what platforms are they advocating for? ...and we have seen things like white supremacy... part of an organized criminal organization and we are looking at whether this is an organized cell of terror."

Minnesota public safety commissioner says white nationalists are organizing and coming to the state for violence and destruction. In other words, white supremacists are following Trump's lead. pic.twitter.com/VkzipiOQYJ — Biden_Brigade (@biden_brigade) May 30, 2020

Which also backed up what the Minnesota AG said: "Yes there are infiltrators...They are white & probably white supremacists..."

Framing the narrative...

"Yes there are infiltrators.

They are white & probably white supremacists...."

Says the democrat AG photographed promoting ANTIFA.....



THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK@realDonaldTrump #QAnon pic.twitter.com/mOLkj44XJm — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia ⭐⭐⭐ (@michaelbeatty3) May 30, 2020

So, there it is folks. Despite scenes of 1000s of black folks looting stores and firebombing police precincts, this is white supremacists' fault... probably using Facebook to brainwash otherwise-peaceful Americans who just wanted to go about their day (and definitely not antifa! Don't you dare suggest that, because that would be racist... just asking an awkward question though - how likely is it that a group of young white nationalists would burn a precinct to the ground?).