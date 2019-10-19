Times Square Billboard Shows Trump Being Hogtied & Tortured

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,
A billboard being displayed in Times Square, New York shows President Trump hogtied and being tortured as part of yet another ‘woke’ advertising campaign.
The image, which shows Trump being held down by an angry female Marine Corps veteran, is a commercial for athletic clothing company DHVANI.
On the company’s Instagram page, DHVANI claims the image is a backlash to Trump having 26 credible accusations of sexual assault or rape against him (none of which are actually credible), as well as him having “no respect for the rule of law.”
🇺🇸 There is nothing more American than Freedom of Choice & Freedom of Speech. . ❤️ A woman’s right to bodily autonomy is the law of the land. . 📷 The image is called “Lady Liberty” and our DHVANI model is also a United States Marine Corps Veteran. . 🏛 Trump’s Gag Rule was rejected by federal court, but he’s enforcing it anyway. . 🦅 On this issue, we stand against the President and for women’s rights. . #StandForSomething As you know, we’re extremely passionate about creating high-quality, fashionable and innovative products in the most sustainable and ethical ways possible. But the state of the world weighs heavily on us. There is a palpable tension in the air, an untenable clash of ideals, and we can no longer just sit back and watch. That’s why we’ve decided to #StandForSomething and become the world’s first and only Activ(ist)Wear™ company. DHVANI is a brand for people who are committed to making the world a better place. As of today, with each purchase, we will donate to a featured nonprofit partner. The Trump administration has imposed a Title X gag rule that leaves people of color, people with low incomes, and those living in remote or rural areas with nowhere to go for reproductive healthcare. This is a targeted blow to the over 4 million patients who obtain birth control, cancer screenings and other essential care through Title X. We simply cannot stand for this. You’ll notice some significant changes at DHVANI.com. We realize that some of our customers won’t agree with our activism and that’s okay with us. We’re not afraid to make bold statements & exercise our first amendment rights. Stand with us! A portion of every DHVANI sale will be donated to non-profit organizations that provide access to reproductive healthcare. #StandForSomething
“SICK: The president receives daily death threats,” tweeted Charlie Kirk.
“Secret Service had to arrest an armed man outside his rally. And this is what is plastered in Times Square—a literal depiction of violence against him.”
Another image on the company’s Instagram page shows Trump on the toilet with his pants down having his phone swiped from him by a brown woman in skimpy camo gear.
The company has said it will donate a portion of profits from sales of its clothing to help fund abortions.
The left’s secret desire to inflict violence against Trump often spills out publicly.
As we reported earlier, actor Tom Arnold tweeted what amounted to a veiled assassination threat before Trump’s appearance in Dallas, Texas.
This is not OK. Attacking Gold Star families is not OK. Mocking a disabled American on national TV is not OK. Referring to America’s allies as “shithole countries” is not OK. Calling white supremacists “very fine people” is not OK. Handing your billionaire friends massive handouts in the form of tax cuts paid for by ordinary Americans is not OK. Calling US Congresswomen of color "savages" and telling them to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came" is not OK. Consistently trying to sabotage the Affordable Care Act, threatening coverage for millions of American women is not OK. A “Gag Rule” silencing doctors & nurses from providing reproductive healthcare information to their fellow Americans is not OK. None of this is OK. For nearly three long and tiring years, our American patriotism has been exploited. We were told by our current President that he would “make America great again.” Instead, we have a nation more divided than ever before and further away from the ideals that make America truly ‘great.’ Enough is enough. We’re taking a stand. We’re standing up for a woman’s right to choose, which is the law of the land. We’re standing up for women and LGBTQ+ rights. We’re standing up for the un- & under-insured’s ability to access affordable reproductive care. We’re standing up for every American’s right to a healthy life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Starting today, DHVANI will donate a percentage of our sales to non-profit organizations that support access to reproductive healthcare and fight Trump’s Title X gag rule in Congress. DHVANI is prepared for the fight of our lives. Will you #StandForSomething with us? . **DHVANI produced the images of this campaign to artistically express the frustrations we believe many women share. All images are metaphorical in nature only. DHVANI does NOT and will NEVER condone violence of ANY KIND.**
