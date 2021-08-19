NYPD Gives All Clear After Times Square Bomb Scare

Update (1319 ET): NYPD Assistant Chief Stephen Hughes tweeted moments ago that "conditions in the Times Square area have returned to normal." He said vehicular and pedestrian traffic has resumed.

@NYPDPBMS conditions in the Times Square area have returned to normal. Vehicular and Pedestrian traffic have resumed. Thank you — NYPD Manhattan South (@NYPDPBMS) August 19, 2021

What this means is that the NYPD has given the all-clear after it was investigating a suspicious package.

NYPD NEWS: Package in Times Square has been cleared, deemed to be not suspicious — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 19, 2021

* * *

First a bomb scare in Washington, DC, and now there are reports of a bomb scare in Times Square (Midtown, Manhattan).

BREAKING NEWS: Times Square Evacuated By NYPD due to suspicious device (Midtown, Manhattan) — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 19, 2021

Local News PIX11 reports the NYPD bomb squad unit is headed to Times Square.

Suspicious package reported; ESU and bomb squad unit area headed to Times Square, police say — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 19, 2021

Live feeds from EarthCam show a police presence in Times Square has blocked city streets and evacuated the area.

Video on the ground also confirms Times Square has been locked down.

Video of Times Square, Midtown Manhattan, New York being evacuated.pic.twitter.com/2Xgc4BTOrT — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 19, 2021

Times Square evacuated due to cookie tin thrown into crowd bomb squad on scene. pic.twitter.com/huFNTPraRJ — eyeonnewroc (@eyeonnewroc) August 19, 2021

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: NYC Times Square evacuated due to suspicious device#Manhattan l #NY

NYPD is requesting K9 and Bomb Squad units to respond to the scene immediately. All pedestrians and vehicles have been evacuated from the area.

Updates will become available shortly! pic.twitter.com/QzwZT3jHuq — Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) August 19, 2021

According to NYPD, a police investigation is underway in a portion of Times Square. They said to avoid the area of West 45 Street to 48 Street on Broadway to 7th Avenue in Manhattan.

Due to a police investigation please avoid the area of West 45 Street to 48 Street on Broadway to 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/EeRzJy5BuX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 19, 2021

*This story is developing...