NYPD Gives All Clear After Times Square Bomb Scare

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 - 01:19 PM

Update (1319 ET): NYPD Assistant Chief Stephen Hughes tweeted moments ago that "conditions in the Times Square area have returned to normal." He said vehicular and pedestrian traffic has resumed. 

What this means is that the NYPD has given the all-clear after it was investigating a suspicious package. 

* * * 

First a bomb scare in Washington, DC, and now there are reports of a bomb scare in Times Square (Midtown, Manhattan). 

Local News PIX11 reports the NYPD bomb squad unit is headed to Times Square. 

Live feeds from EarthCam show a police presence in Times Square has blocked city streets and evacuated the area. 

Video on the ground also confirms Times Square has been locked down. 

According to NYPD, a police investigation is underway in a portion of Times Square. They said to avoid the area of West 45 Street to 48 Street on Broadway to 7th Avenue in Manhattan.

*This story is developing... 

